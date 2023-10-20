Clear
Golden Knights beat Jets 5-3 for 5th straight win to open season

By AP News
Golden Knights beat Jets 5-3 for 5th straight win to open season

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jack Eichel broke a tie on a power play with 4:36 left and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory to open the season.

After Eichel gave Vegas a 4-3 lead, Nicolas Roy capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:03 remaining.

Jonathan Marchessault, Brett Howden and Alec Martinez also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 36 shots.

Alex Iafallo scored twice for Winnipeg and Cole Perfetti added a goal. Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves.

The games was a rematch of Vegas’ 4-1 series victory last season in the first round of the playoffs.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Chicago on Saturday night.

Jets: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

