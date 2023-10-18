Cam Talbot, Trevor Moore carry Kings to 1st win of season, 5-1 over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cam Talbot made 26 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

Trevor Moore had two goals and an assist, Phillip Danault had a goal and two assists and Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and an assist.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored in his return to Winnipeg. Dubois was traded to Los Angeles in June for forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari.

The Kings opened with a two-game homestand, falling 5-2 to Colorado and 6-5 to Carolina in a shootout.

Mark Scheifele ended Talbot’s shutout bid with 1:16 left.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.

Tempers flared late in the period after Kings defenseman Andreas Englund hit Jets forward Cole Perfetti in the back and into the boards. Dylan Samberg jumped to Perfertti’s defense. Samberg and Englund got fighting majors, and Samberg was also handed a penalty for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Vegas on Thursday night.

