Gourde gets OT goal, Kraken beat Stars despite Pavs' 4 goals

DALLAS (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored 12:17 into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat Dallas 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round series Tuesday night, even as Joe Pavelski scored all four Stars goal in his return to their lineup.

Pavelski, at 38 years and 295 days old, became the oldest player ever with a four-goal game in the NHL playoffs. It came in in his 170th postseason game — he is one of only five players with that many without winning a Stanley Cup.

The second-year Kraken got goals from five different players after 15 different players scored in their seven-game series win over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

Pavelski scored twice in the first period, his first goal being a 25-foot wrister only 2 1/2 minutes into the game to put the Stars ahead 1-0. He scored on his first shot, on a pass from Mason Marchment. Max Domi got the secondary assist.

About 10 minutes later, after Seattle had gotten even, Pavelski scored again from about the same distance with a redirect of Thomas Harley’s shot. The Kraken then scored three goals in a 68-second span to take a 4-2 lead.

But Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger then stopped 33 consecutive shots before Gourde got the game-winner.

Seattle has now won three consecutive road games in the playoffs. The Stars, just like in the first round against Minnesota, lost the series opener — they lost that one 3-2 in double overtime before going on to beat the Wild in six games.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday night.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer