Eberle's OT winner lifts Kraken past Avs 3-2 to even series

By AP News
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) almost puts the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored on the power play 3 minutes into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night to even their best-of-7 series at 2-2.

Eberle collected a deflection and buried his first goal of the playoffs past Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev. Seattle was on the power play after Josh Manson was called for tripping on Jaden Schwartz on a breakaway attempt in the opening moments of the extra session.

It was the first playoff overtime game in franchisee history for the Kraken, who ensured there would be at least one more game played in Seattle.

Will Borgen and Daniel Sprong scored in the first period to a 2-0 lead. Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the second period for Colorado to pull even.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Denver. ___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

