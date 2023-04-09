Clear
60.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sokolov scores first NHL goal, Senators beat Lightning 7-4

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Ottawa Senators center Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates after a goal as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates away during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Sokolov scores first NHL goal, Senators beat Lightning 7-4

Photo Icon View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Egor Sokolov scored his first NHL goal and the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Saturday night.

Drake Batherson, Julien Gauthier, Patrick Brown, Alex DeBrincat, Mark Kastelic and Claude Giroux, into an empty net, also scored for Ottawa. Cam Talbot made 19 saves.

Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, and Brian Elliott stopped 33 shots. The Lightning, locked into a first-round playoff series with Toronto, have lost three straight.

Sokolov intercepted Erik Cernak’ pass and scored to give the Senators a 5-3 lead early in the third period.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host Toronto on Tuesday night to open season-ending two-game homestand.

Senators: Host Carolina on Monday night in regular-season home finale.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 