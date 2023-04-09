Connor Hellebuyck stops 28 shots, Jets beat Predators 2-0 View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Saturday night.

Defenseman Neal Pionk and forward Mark Scheifele scored to help the Jets improve to 44-32-3 in a desperate race for the final wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Jusse Soros made 36 saves for Nashville. The Predators dropped to 40-31-8 — three points behind the Jets in the standings.

Pionk gave Winnipeg a 2-0 lead 1:36 into the third period. The defenseman took a pass from forward Nikolaj Ehlers at the top of the faceoff circle and fired the puck past Saros.

The Jets stormed Nashville in the second period, outshooting the Predators 20-5, but only managed one goal. They finally broke through with 4:64 left in the period on Scheifele’s 40th of the season.

