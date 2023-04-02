Ilya Samsonov makes 30 saves, Maple Leafs beat Senators 3-0 View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and 10th overall and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Saturday night.

“That’s obviously what you want to see from him,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I didn’t think there was a whole lot of offense either way in the game here tonight, but certainly they probably had the better of the chances, I would say, in the game. He was excellent.”

Michael Bunting, William Nylander and Radim Zohorna — playing his first game with Toronto — each scored to help the Maple Leafs improve to 44-20-10.

The Senators are six points back of the Florida Panthers, who hold the final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference

“We know the situation ahead of us,” coach D.J. Smith said. “We’ve just got to win tomorrow, it’s that simple.”

Mads Sogaard allowed the three goals on 16 shots in the first two periods. Cam Talbot stopped four shots in the final 20 minutes.

Smith didn’t go into detail, but said Sogaard would be unable to travel to Columbus with the team for a game Sunday and that someone would be recalled from Belleville of the AHL.

Bunting opened the scoring early on a wrist shot in the second, taking advantage of a loose puck knocked down by Nick Holden. He wristed it past Sogaard.

Nylander scored midway through the period, his first goal in four games and just his second in the past nine. With under two minutes remaining in the period, Zohorna connected.

“To be a part of this team, to be right next to these big, big players, great players, it’s such an honor,” Zohorna said. “I’m just enjoying every minute here.”

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Detroit on Sunday night.

Senators: At Columbus on Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports