Alex DeBrincat scores in OT, Senators edge Flyers 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored at 1:36 of overtime off goalie Felix Sandstrom’s giveaway in the Ottawa Senators’ 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

After the Flyers scored three straight goals to force overtime, Sandstrom misplayed the puck behind the net, with DeBrincat scoring into an open net to keep the Senators’ playoff hopes alive.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, Austin Watson, Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux also scored and Cam Talbot stopped seven of 11 shots.

“We were a little frustrated, obviously, for letting them come back in the game,” Giroux said. “But it’s a tie game going into overtime so you have a chance to get the two points, so for us, we just had to go out there and play the 3-on-3.”

Tony DeAngelo, Cam York and Noah Cates, Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers. Sandstrom made 41 saves.

Giroux made it 4-1 2:28 into the third period with his 29th of the season, but the Flyers rallied to send it to overtime. York scored an unassisted goal at 5:22, Cates connected on a power play at 9:54, and Tippett tied it with 2:39 left.

“I thought we showed a little bit more poise (in the third),” Flyers associate coach Brad Shaw said. “I’m glad it was a pretty upbeat bench. … You look up at the shot clock and it’s kind of demoralizing, but we stayed with it.”

Tyler Kleven, making his NHL debut, picked up his first career assist on Giroux’s goal.

“What a fun game,” Kleven said. “I felt calm out there and felt like I played my game and need to learn the systems a little bit better, but for my first game I thought I did pretty well.”

Ottawa lost Travis Hamonic and Derick Brassard to injuries, and was already without defensemen Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun.

“Yeah, both guys, not good,” Senators D.J. Smith said. “We’ll know more in the morning, but neither were able to return and it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to return anytime soon, but we’ll know more in the morning.”

Flyers coach John Tortorella watched the game from the press box with interim general manager Danny Briere to get a perspective from up top and give Shaw the chance to run the bench.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

