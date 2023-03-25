Toffoli’s 2-goal effort leads Flames in 5-3 win over Sharks View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored two goals and the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a big 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

MacKenzie Weegar, Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri added the others for Calgary, which won for just the second time in its last nine games at the Saddledome (2-5-2). Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

With the victory, the Flames climbed back to within four points of the Winnipeg Jets, who occupy the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Logan Couture, Nico Sturm and Martin Kaut replied for San Jose, which had its winless skid extended to nine games (0-6-3). Kaapo Kahkonen had 25 stops.

Erik Karlsson’s two assists helped him reach 68 on the year to surpass his previous career-high of 66 in 2015-16 and break the Sharks record for helpers by a defenseman. Brent Burns previously held it with 67 in 2018-19.

Tied at 3, Kadri scored the go-ahead goal 5:45 into the third period. He banged in a rebound from the side of the net after Kahkonen stopped Milan Lucic and Duehr. It was Kadri’s second goal in as many games after a 16-game goal drought.

Toffoli put the game away scoring his team-leading 31st of the season into an empty-net with 1:10 remaining.

MILESTONE FOR BACKLUND

Mikael Backlund played in his 900th career game Saturday. A first-round pick by the Flames in 2007, the 34-year-old center is third on the franchise’s all-time games played list behind Jarome Iginla (1,219) and Mark Giordano (949).

BLUELINE SHUFFLE

The Sharks made two changes on the blue line welcoming back Matt Benning (undisclosed) and Jacob MacDonald (upper body) from injuries that had sidelined them for one and nine games, respectively.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Flames: Host Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in finale of a three-game homestand.

