McDavid scores NHL-leading 57th goal, Oilers beat Stars 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 57th goal and added an assist in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

McDavid pushed his NHL-best points total to 131 — 30 more than second-place linemate Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl assisted on McDavid’s goal.

Edmonton improved to 38-23-8 with its second straight victory and sixth in eight games. West-leading Dallas fell to 37-19-13 with its second loss in a row.

Warren Foegele and Mattias Janmark scored for Edmonton in the first period, with Janmark connecting short-handed for the first of his two goals.

Wyatt Johnston cut it to 2-1 midway through the third. McDavid quickly restored the two-goal advantage, and Janmark capped the scoring with an empty-netter.

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers. Jake Oettinger stopped 26 shots for the Stars.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Seattle on Saturday.

