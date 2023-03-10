Light Rain
McDavid injured as Oilers snap Bruins’ streak, win 3-2

By AP News
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in the third period Thursday night, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining and the Edmonton Oilers beat Boston 3-2 to snap the Bruins’ 10-game winning streak.

McDavid struggled to get off the ice after colliding knee-to-knee with teammate Derek Ryan. The two-time NHL MVP, who has 54 goals this season, was held scoreless — just the seventh time all season he has failed to register a point.

Boston led 2-0 after one, but Evan Bouchard scored in the second and Ryan McLeod tied it six minutes into the third.

Stuart Skinner made 26 saves, helping deprive the Bruins of a chance to be the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 19 shots for the Bruins (49-9-5), who could have set an NHL record as the fastest-ever to 50 wins.

McDavid leads the league in goals, points and assist.

The Oilers won for the fourth time in five games.

Oilers: Visit Toronto on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Detroit on Saturday. ___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

