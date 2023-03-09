Clear
Miller scores 20 seconds into OT, Canucks beat Ducks 3-2

By AP News
Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry (19) is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Miller also scored short-handed in the first period, and Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots.

Troy Terry and Brock McGinn scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 31 saves.

Ducks: At Calgary on Friday in the finale of a three-game trip.

Canucks: Host Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

