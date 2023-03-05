Gustavsson gets 2nd shutout as Wild beat Flames 3-0 View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who earned a point for their ninth straight game (8-0-1). Gustavsson improved to 6-0-2 in his last eight starts while allowing only 11 goals in that stretch.

Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves as he lost his fifth straight start (0-4-1) for the Flames. Calgary has lost five straight (0-3-2).

The Flames, 1-5-1 in their last seven at home, were booed by the home crowd throughout the closing minutes. Calgary trails Winnipeg by seven points for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Eriksson Ek tipped Marcus Johansson’s deflection of Boldy’s long shot from the high slot to give the Wild a 1-0 lead with 5:08 left in the first.

Foligno made it 2-0 with 6:11 left in the third. Frederick Gaudreau’s shot from the left side went over the crossbar and hit the top of the netting and bounced back toward Markstrom and Foligno reached behind the goalie and swatted the puck in out of the air for his fifth.

Boldy capped the scoring with 3 1/2 minutes left as he got Eriksson Ek’s backand feed from behind the goal line and fired it in past Markstrom for his 17th.

CLOSE GAMES

The Flames lead the NHL in one-goal losses with a combined 24 between regulation time (11) and overtime (13). The Wild lead the NHL with 18 one-goal wins.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Dallas on Monday night to open a two-game trip.

