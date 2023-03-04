Nugent-Hopkins has 2 goals, 2 assists; Oilers beat Jets 6-3 View Photo

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 Friday night for their second straight win.

Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto each had two goals and an assist, and Connor McDavid had three assists for his sixth straight multi point game for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner finished with 25 saves for his second straight win to improve to 17-13-4 this season.

McDavid has 10 goals and nine assists in the last six games, and 24 points during a nine-game point streak.

Axel Jonsson Fjallby had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele and Brendan Dillon also scored for the Jets, who lost their fifth straight (0-4-1) and seventh in the last eight (1-6-1). Connor Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 24 shots through two periods, and David Rittich had seven saves in the third.

The Oilers were 2 for 9 on the power play, while the Jets went 1 for 3.

Draisaitl got the Oilers on the scoreboard first 2:06 into the game. After extending offensive zone time during their first power play, Draisaitl got a pass from Nugent-Hopkins between the right circle and the goal line, and fired a one-timer from a sharp angle past Hellebuyck on the glove side for his 24th.

Draisaitl became the eighth player in NHL history with 24 power-play goals in consecutive seasons. He also extended his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, eight assists).

Nugent-Hopkins doubled the lead 1:44 into the second with an extra-effort play as his shot from between the circles beat Hellebuyck between the blocker and his pad.

Yamamoto then scored twice 40 seconds apart to push the Oilers’ lead to 4-0 midway through the middle period.

First he got a long pass from Nugent-Hopkins on a breakaway up the right side, skated in on Hellebuyck and beat him with a backhander at 9:18. Then, he got a loose puck in the right circle and fired it in for his second of the night and eight of the season. It gave him four goals in the last five games.

It gave him the fastest pair of goals by an Oilers player since Taylor Hall scored twice in 8 seconds in 2013.

The teams then combined for five goals in the third period.

Nugent-Hopkins got his career-high 30th from between the circles off a pass from McDavid on a power play at 2:26 of the third to make it 5-0.

Jonsson-Fjallby spoiled Skinner’s shutout bid at 6:22 with a shot from the bottom of the right circle for his fifth.

The Oilers quickly responded on a highlight-reel sequence 1:05 later as Draisaitl was able to put a dislodged Winnipeg net back on its moorings before getting the puck back and putting a shot through a seemingly impossibly small hole for his 38th of the season to restore the Oilers’ five-goal lead.

Scheifele scored a power-play goal for his 35th with 8:11 left and Dillon got his second just 1:06 later to pull the Jets to 6-3.

TRADES

Winnipeg acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov on trade deadline day from San Jose in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Namestnikov, who had previously been traded to the Sharks from Tampa Bay two days earlier, did not make it to Edmonton in time for the game.

Also unable to make his debut for his new team was hulking center Nick Bjugstad, dealt to the Oilers by Arizona on Tuesday. Bjugstad is expected to play for Edmonton on Saturday, in what will be his 600th NHL game.

INJURIES

Oilers forward Evander Kane missed his seventh straight game with an upper-body issue, but remains day-to-day and is expected to be back during their upcoming road trip. … Out with injuries for the Jets were Cole Perfetti (upper body), Mason Appleton (upper body) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body). … Jets forward David Gustafsson returned after missing the last 20 games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Edmonton on Saturday night to close the home-and-home set and open a three-game homestand.

Oilers: At Winnipeg on Saturday night to open a four-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports