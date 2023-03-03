Clear
Jarnkrok breaks 3rd-period tie, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-1

By AP News
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano, left, is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok broke a tie at 2:20 of the third period and Joseph Woll made 25 saves in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

After Jacob Markstrom stopped Morgan Rielly on a breakaway, Jarnkrok was able to score off the rebound as the net came off its moorings.

Mitch Marner tied it for Toronto at 7:36 of the second period, beating Markstrom from the high slot.

Calgary’s Nazem Kadri appeared to score two minutes after Marner’s goal, with Marner serving a high-sticking minor. But the goal was successfully challenged as offside by Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe.

Woll made his third NHL appearance of the season and seventh overall. The 24-year-old former Boston College goalie is 14-1-0 this season for the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League.

Fourth in the Eastern Conference and second behind NHL-leading Boston in the Atlantic Division, Toronto rebounded from a 5-2 loss Tuesday night in Edmonton to win for the fourth time in five games.

Blake Coleman scored on a short-handed breakaway for Calgary at 2:32 of the first period. Markstrom stopped 32 shots.

The Flames are ninth in the Western Conference and fifth in the Pacific Division. They are 3-4-3 in their last 10.

Defensemen Luke Schenn and Erik Gustafsson played for Toronto following trades. Schenn — in his second stint with Toronto — came over in a deal with Vancouver, and the Maple Leafs got Gustafsson from Washington.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Flames: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

