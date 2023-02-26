Stars beat Golden Knights 3-2 in SO in match of West leaders View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz got the Dallas Stars to extra time Saturday night.

Then after a scoreless overtime, they both scored in the shootout to lift the Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in a potential Western Conference final preview.

Wyatt Johnston and Hintz scored in regulation for Dallas, and Jamie Benn had two assists. Jake Oettinger had 41 saves for the Stars, who lead the Central Division with 74 points and ended an 0-3-2 skid.

“We’ve been grinding,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We needed a win. They played a great game, too. It was a real good game. Anybody that was at this game tonight got their money’s worth.”

Michael Amadio and Jack Eichel scored for Vegas, which extended its point streak to 6-0-3 to remain atop the Pacific Division with 76 points. Laurent Brossoit also had 41 saves, including an acrobatic one 1:02 into overtime that even had the Stars raving about it.

Vegas looked as if it was going to emerge with the victory after Eichel took a cross-ice pass from Chandler Stephenson and scored on a breakaway with 4:37 left in regulation to put the Knights ahead 2-1. It was Eichel’s third game in a row with a goal.

The Knights nearly up went 3-1, but Dallas’ Robertson slid in front of Stephenson to prevent an empty-net goal in the final minute.

“A big play at a big time,” Robertson said. “It was pretty lucky, but you’ve got to sell out in those moments. I got a lucky bounce, and it went the other way. What was more impressive was how composed we were in the final moments.”

Robertson’s stop became especially crucial when Hintz scored with 38 seconds left on a 6-on-5. The NHL office initiated a video review, but the goal was upheld, and the game was soon headed to overtime.

Dallas missed chances early in the game to take a lead with a four-minute power play in the first period and a 5-on-3 for 59 seconds in the second.

The Knights broke through first when Brayden McNabb’s shot from the point was redirected by Amadio with 8 minutes left in the second period. That was the first goal Oettinger has given up this season to Vegas, ending a 92-minute shutout streak.

The Stars scored 2:01 later when Johnston punched in Ty Dellandrea’s pass to the left side of the net.

Vegas had seven shots on goal in the extra period and Dallas had three, but neither team could get anything past the goalies.

BROSSOIT’S SAVE

Brossoit was on his back when Dallas’ Tyler Sequin had what looked like the winning goal in overtime. But Brossoit rolled over and backhanded the puck away.

“That might be the save of the year,” said DeBoer, who was the Knights’ coach the previous 2 1/2 years. “I’m happy for LB. I got the opportunity to coach him, and I know the road he’s had with the surgeries and the recovery, so its nice to see him back in the league at that level.”

When asked what he was thinking when he saw Brossoit’s stop, Oettinger said: “I’m sure that will be all over Instagram tonight. Just an unbelievable save.”

Brossoit didn’t want to take too much credit.

“Some of the best saves means that you’re out of position, and I was,” Brossoit said. “I threw my glove at it, and luckily he shot at the one spot that I could’ve gotten it.”

NOTES

Robertson is 5 for 6 in shootouts this season and 10 for 19 for his career. “He’s like automatic,” Oettinger said. “It’s scary. I hope I never have to face him in a game in a shootout. I don’t even want to in practice.” … Vegas’ Shea Theodore has points in six consecutive games (two goals, seven assists). … D Nic Hague played in his 200th career game, all with the Golden Knights.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Vancouver on Monday night.

Golden Knights: At Colorado on Monday night.

