Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3

By AP News
Detroit Red Wings' Robby Fabbri (14) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during overtime NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease.

Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red Wings improve to 21-18-8. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 20 saves.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice and had an assist for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta added a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 38 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-4.

Harvey-Pinard tied it at 3 at with 1:21 left in the second period. He took a centering pass and beat Husso with a high backhander.

Red Wings: At New York Islanders on Friday night.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night in opener of home-and-home set.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

