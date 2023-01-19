Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars View Photo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night.

San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves for his 200th career win.

Jason Robertson got his 30th goal for Dallas. Ty Dellandrea and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots.

Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:41 of the third period as he took a pass from Bonino and beat Oettinger for his 15th of the season.

In the second period, the Sharks scored three times in 5:37 to tie it 3-all. The Stars had taken a 3-0 lead after goals from Faksa and Robertson earlier in the period.

Meier scored his 26th of the season on the power play after San Jose held the puck in the offensive zone for the entire man advantage.

Couture added an empty-netter with 35 seconds left to ice it.

FASTEST TO 30

With 30 goals through 46 games this season, Robertson became the fastest Stars player to reach the mark since the club relocated to Dallas. The previous record was held by Mike Modano, who needed 48 games in 1993-94.

TRADING PLACES

The Sharks made a minor deal earlier in the day, acquiring forward Kyle Criscuolo from Detroit for forward Jasper Weatherby. Criscuolo has five goals and five assists in 27 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. He has two career assists in 15 games of NHL experience for Buffalo and Detroit.

UP NEXT

Stars: Play the Kings in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Sharks: Face the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Saturday.

