Pesce scores twice, leads Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 6-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brett Pesce had two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night to stop a four-game slide.

Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slevin each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which had won 11 in a row before its losing streak. Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield each scored one of five goals by Hurricanes defensemen.

Frederik Andersen stopped 21 shots in his first start after missing 29 games with a lower-body injury.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus in its third straight loss. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 35 shots.

Pesce put Carolina ahead to stay when he scored his third goal of the season 2:34 into the first period. He also scored 8:02 into the third, sliding home his own rebound after Korpisalo lost his helmet.

Chatfield gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead when he converted a short-handed breakaway at 15:52 of the second. It was his third goal of the season.

Slavin extended the Carolina advantage to 5-1 at 14:55 of the third before Gaudreau scored 32 seconds later. Jarvis made it 6-2 at with 3:15 left.

