Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.

Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted by Seider — to give Detroit a 3-0 lead. Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Larkin, Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings.

Neal Pionk, Sam Gagner, Nate Schmidt, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, whose five-game winning streak ended.

Walman, a defenseman, beat Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck on Detroit’s first shot of the game. Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 22 shots as he lost for the first time since Dec. 27.

Before the period ended, defenseman Pionk scored for the Jets when his point shot eluded Red Wings goalie Ville Husso, who finished with 32 saves.

Kubalik made it 4-1 in the second period with his 13th goal. Detroit’s second-leading scorer has just three goals over the past 15 games.

Schmidt’s goal got Winnipeg within 4-3.

Larkin’s team-leading 14th goal ended Detroit’s 0-for-11 slump on the power play and sent the Red Wings into the third period with a 5-3 lead. Seider had the primary assist, his last of the game.

Ehlers scored 33 seconds into the third period to get Winnipeg within 5-4. Fabbri made it 6-4 less than 90 seconds later. The Jets got within 6-5 on Scheifele’s power-play goal with 5:05 remaining before Raymond’s empty-netter put it away.

Detroit forward Tyler Bertuzzi returned from a broken hand that sidelined him for 16 games.

Jets: At Buffalo on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

