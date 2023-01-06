Cloudy
45.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Avalanche 4-2

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Vancouver Canucks goalie Collin Delia allows a goal to Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Avalanche 4-2

Photo Icon View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night.

Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller also scored for the Canucks. They snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 17-18-3.

Collin Delia stopped 29 shots for Vancouver. Elias Pettersson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had two assists.

Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 39 saves. The defending champion Avalanche are 0-4-1 in their last five to fall to 19-15-3.

A highlight reel play set up Vancouver’s second goal.

Putting the puck between his owns legs, Kuzmenko sprung Pettersson for a partial breakaway. The Swedish center drove into the Colorado zone, took the puck around the net, and got off a shot as he fell to the ice. Kuzmenko then forced the puck in past Georgiev’s skate, tying it at 2 with his 17th goal of the season.

Boeser scored the go-ahead goal 34 seconds later, sending a wrist shot past the netminder from in tight.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Edmonton on Saturday.

Canucks: At Winnipeg on Sunday in first game of a five-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 