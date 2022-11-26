Kraken get 1st win over Golden Knights, Burakovsky scores 2 View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice in the Seattle Kraken’s 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

The battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams also happened to be a showdown of the league’s most recent expansion squads, and marked Seattle’s first win over the Golden Knights since it entered the league last season. The Kraken are now winless against eight teams in the league.

Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle added goals for Seattle, which improved to 6-1-1 on the road. Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Kraken.

Nic Roy and Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.

Burakovsky, who came into the game with two career goals against Vegas, scored both goals with vicious snipes on Hill, once in the first period to give the Kraken a two-goal lead and again in the second to put Seattle back on top after Vegas tied the game.

It was Burakovsky’s second straight multi-point game, and third of the season.

The Kraken dominated early, outshooting the Golden Knights 8-2 and opening a two-goal lead in the first period. Donato started it off with less than three minutes in when he grabbed a rebound in the crease off of Adam Larsson’s blast from the blue line and maneuvered around Hill to put it home.

Burakovsky made it 2-0 when he skated into the zone and grabbed a pass from Larsson, then beat Hill with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

The Golden Knights picked up their pace during a power play, then cut Seattle’s lead in half when Roy was on the doorstep for a rebound and punched it in the net in his first game back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Playing in his 1,004th consecutive game, Kessel snapped in Shea Theodore’s touch pass near the bottom of the right circle moments later to tie the game at 2.

Burakovsky put the Kraken back on top when he grabbed a pass from Jamie Oleksiak, skated through the right circle, and snapped a wrist shot top shelf over Hill’s glove.

Eberle provided the announced gathering of 18,119 with the highlight of the night after he was initially stopped by Hill, but then somehow reached back and was able to flip the puck up and in to extend Seattle’s lead back to two goals.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Visits Anaheim on Sunday.

Golden Knights: Host Vancouver on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press