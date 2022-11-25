Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday.

Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games.

Chicago dropped its season-high sixth straight game.

Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed.

Chicago carried the play in the final minutes and in the five-minute overtime, and tied the game 2-all with 3:54 left in regulation when Taylor Raddysh scored from the crease on a rebound of Patrick Kane’s power-play drive from the high slot.

Sam Montembeault made 30 saves for Montreal.

Soderblom stopped 21 shots and watched two Montreal shots ring off the goalposts.

RISE TO OCCASION

Until the dramatic shootout goal, Dach had only one shot on goal. The third-overall pick in the 2019 draft played three seasons for Chicago but never lived up to expectations, with 59 points in 152 games. He’s produced with the Canadiens: four goals and 17 points in 21 games.

UP NEXT

Montreal: Hosts the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Chicago: Hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press