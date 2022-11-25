Partly Cloudy
Predators-Avalanche game postponed due to water main break

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Friday’s game between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed due to a water main break that has soaked the downtown arena.

The NHL said the water main break has “significantly impacted the event level” of Bridgestone Arena. Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level.

Video posted by a WTVF-TV reporter shows the water puddled up on the main floor’s concourse area and the team store.

A makeup date will be announced later.

Also, a decision on whether to postpone the Predators’ home game Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets will be made later.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

