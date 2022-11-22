Clear
Pietrangelo, Carrier help Golden Knights top Canucks 5-4

By AP News
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone, from left to right, William Carrier, Jack Eichel, Alex Pietrangelo and Alec Martinez celebrate Carrier's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Monday night.

William Carrier scored twice for the Golden Knights (15-4-1), and Mark Stone had a goal and an assist. Reilly Smith also scored, while Jack Eichel and Alec Martinez each had two assists.

Logan Thompson made 25 saves for Vegas.

Vancouver (6-10-3) got a goal and an assist from Andrei Kuzmenko. Bo Horvat, Luke Schenn and Elias Pettersson also scored, and Quinn Hughes had two assists.

Thatcher Demko stopped 33 shots for the Canucks, who gave up a multi-goal lead in a loss for the seventh time this season.

Vegas appeared to take the lead midway through the third period, but the goal was disallowed because of a bizarre bounce.

A clearing attempt by the Canucks hit the lens of a camera sticking through one of the media holes in the glass, knocking a piece of it onto the ice. Play continued at that end and Stone put the puck in the net. But after a video review, the goal was wiped out and an official said the whistle should have been blown to stop play.

About four minutes later, Pietrangelo did give the Golden Knights a 5-4 advantage when he collected a puck from Stone and sent a backhand past Demko from the low slot at 14:14.

