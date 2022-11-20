Clear
McDavid scores in OT, Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

By AP News
Edmonton Oilers celebrate an overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights during an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 1:17 into overtime to give the slumping Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Adin Hill for his NHL-leading 16th of the season.

Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored to help the Oilers improve to 10-8-0. They had lost five of seven overall and three straight at home.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists and McDavid added another. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots.

Mark Stone scored twice for the Golden Knights. Keegan Kolesar also connected and Hill made 19 saves. Vegas has lost three of four to drop to 14-4-1.

Golden Knights: At Vancouver on Monday night to wrap up a two-game trip.

Oilers: At New Jersey on Tuesday night to open a three-game trip to New York.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

