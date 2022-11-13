Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights’ 9-game win streak View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak.

Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight win after an eight-game skid. Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots.

Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel had goals for Vegas. Adin Hill had 25 saves while taking his first loss of the season after starting 5-0-0.

Trailing 2-1, St. Louis scored back-to-back goals late in the second period to take the lead. Barbashev tied it with less than 4 minutes remaining.

Just 40 seconds later, O’Reilly — skating in his 300th game with the Blues — got a past in the bottom of the right circle from Josh Levio from behind the net and fired a one-timer to put St. Louis ahead.

Saad opened the scoring at 9:47 of the first period, when he took a pass at the top of the circle, skated to the dot, and fired a wrist shot past Hill above his blocker.

The Golden Knights tied it nearly a minute later. After Chandler Stephenson missed on a breakaway, he retrieved the puck behind the net and held it while remaining patient until feeding a streaking Smith, who scored his eighth of the season. It was his NHL-leading third short-handed goal and his sixth goal over the last five games.

Vegas took the lead early in the second when Kessel broke free from the neutral zone with four Blues skaters surrounding him and blasted a shot from just inside the blue line to beat Binnington for his third at 2:43.

The after-effects of a five-game road trip seemed to catch up to the Golden Knights, who became lax on defense while the Blues became the aggressors to control much of the play in their offensive zone. St. Louis outshot Vegas 19-9 in the second period and scored the two late goals.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy pulled Hill for an extra attacker with 2:04 to go, but the Golden Knights couldn’t capitalize.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Colorado on Monday night.

Golden Knights: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press