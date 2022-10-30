Clear
McDavid, Hyman score in 3rd, Oilers rally to beat Flames 3-2

By AP News
Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night.

McDavid tied it at 2 at 9:02 of the third with his NHL-leading ninth goal and set up Hyman’s winner with 7:36 left.

Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to help the Oilers improve to 6-3-0 with their third straight victory.

Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in his first loss of the season as the Flames dropped to 5-2-0.

Oilers: Host Nashville on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

