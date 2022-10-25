Tkachuk helps Senators beat Stars 4-2 for 4th straight win View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tiebreaking goal in Ottawa’s three-goal third period and the Senators beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Thomas Chabot, Shane Pinto and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, scored four straight over a 12:07 stretch after falling behind 1-0 in the first period. Magnus Hellberg stopped 30 shots in his season debut.

Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars and Scott Wedgewood finished with 28 saves. Dallas (4-1-1) lost in regulation for the first time this season.

Tkachuk skated through the left circle and got past Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist and beat Wedgewood for a 2-1 lead at 4:17 of the third.

Pinto made it 3-1 nearly six minutes later as he scored for the fifth consecutive game.

Brassard, also making his season debut, went down the ice and wired a shot past Wedgewood for a three-goal lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining.

Johnston pulled the Stars back within two with 2:16 remaining.

Dallas had the first eight shots of the game and Kivirianta got the Stars on the scoreboard at 6:31 of the first period.

Chabot tied it with 37 seconds remaining in the second as he ripped a point shot past Wedgewood while the Senators were on their third power play of the period.

NOTES

With starter Anton Forsberg sidelined, Kevin Mandolese was the backup goaltender for the Senators as he was called up from Belleville of the AHL. … Dallas has not lost any man games to injury so far this season.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Boston on Tuesday night to complete a four-game trip.

Senators: Host Minnesota on Thursday night to finish a five-game homestand.