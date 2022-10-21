Hall scores in regulation, shootout, lifts Bruins past Ducks View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Hall also scored in regulation for Boston (4-1), and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves and stopped all four shots in the shootout.

Former Bruin Frank Vatrano had Anaheim’s lone goal. John Gibson stopped 35 shots.

Hall slipped a shot between Gibson’s pads in the shootout and the goalie looked skyward after realizing the puck went behind him.

Hall knew it was in right away.

“I can see it, especially when you skate past the goal,” Hall said, smiling. “We needed that. Those points are huge. … Linus got us to that point, making saves in overtime. It was up to us guys to get a goal in the shootout. He was spectacular tonight.”

Ullmark made a diving stop on Max Comtois to end it, sending the Ducks (1-4) to their fourth straight loss.

Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm faced his former team for the first time since the Bruins acquired him in a trade on March 19.

“That was new to see those guys on the other end,” he said, with a big grin. “I was happy we got the win there.”

Ullmark made a pair of nice stops when Boston killed a penalty in overtime with Lindholm in the penalty box for a roughing call with 32.2 seconds left in regulation. He robbed Ryan Strome on a three-on-none break with just over a minute left in OT.

“I don’t know if he fanned on it or wanted to go five-hole,” Ullmark said. “That’s how I read it.”

Gibson made a save on David Pastrnak while on his side and the Ducks were short-handed in the closing minute of OT.

Coming in having allowed 17 goals during their three-game losing streak, the Ducks looked as if they had tightened things up defensively, especially after the opening five minutes when Boston had a few excellent scoring chances.

“We’re not planning a parade off that game,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “We played better. We still lost one of the points and we want them both.”

Hall made it 1-0 at 2:31 of the second when he knocked down an attempted clearing pass by Gibson, spun around and fired the puck into the net.

The Ducks tied it just under four minutes later when Vatrano one-timed a cross-ice pass from Mason McTavish past Ullmark.

The Bruins outshot Anaheim 13-5 in the opening period, with Pastrnak firing a shot off the post about 90 seconds into the game.

AFTER REVIEW

Boston’s Jake DeBrusk had a goal wiped out in the opening period after Eakins challenged that the play was offsides.

Replays showed DeBrusk slightly beat the puck across the blue line on the right wing before collecting a pass from Pavel Zacha, then firing a wrister that Gibson stopped. DeBrusk then raced in and backhanded the rebound into the net.

NOTES

Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk made his season debut after shoulder surgery in June. … Gibson entered 1-2 with a 5.96 goals-against-average. … Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler was shaken up late in the game. … Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg collided with a Bruins player behind the Boston net in the first and appeared to be bleeding from the mouth. He didn’t miss a shift. … Boston had scored 21 goals in its first four games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Bruins: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

