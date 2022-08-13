Clear
Sweden beats Austria 6-0 to improve to 2-0 in world junior

By AP News
Sweden's Ludvig Jansson (12) and Austria's Senna Peeters (17) battle for the puck during third-period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Sweden beats Austria 6-0 to improve to 2-0 in world junior

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Emil Andrae had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Austria 6-0 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Isak Rosen and Fabian Lysell each had a goal and an assist, and Simon Edvinsson and Theodor Niederbach also scored in the Group B game. Calle Clang made 14 saves.

Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 35 shots for Austria (0-2).

In Group A at night, Matej Kaslik scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give Slovakia a 3-2 victory over Latvia. Slovakia is 1-2, and Latvia 0-3.

