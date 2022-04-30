Connor Hellebuyck makes 32 saves, Jets beat Flames 3-1 View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg. The Jets will conclude the season Sunday at home against the Seattle Kraken.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 42nd goal of the season for Calgary. The Flames finished 50-22-11, going 5-0-2 in their previous seven games.

Dan Vladar stopped 40 shots for the Pacific Division’s top club.

Appleton broke a tie at 6:06 of the second period, scoring off a rebound of Josh Morrissey’s point shot.

Dillon scored into an empty net with 20 seconds remaining.