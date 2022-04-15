Cloudy
Logan Thompson makes 35 saves, Golden Knights top Flames 6-1

By AP News
Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov, left, scores against Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary native Logan Thompson made 35 saves, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night.

With seven games left in the regular season, the Golden Knights are two points behind Western Conference wild-card leaders Dallas and Nashville. The Flames still need a single point to wrap up a playoff spot.

Jack Eichel, Evgeni Dadonov, Michal Amadio and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, and Mattias Janmark had two assists.

Dillon Dube scored for Calgary. Flames starter Jacob Markstrom was pulled midway through the second period after allowing four goals on 17 shots. Dan Vladar stopped six of eight shots in relief.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Edmonton on Saturday.

Flames: Host Arizona on Saturday night.

