Zegras has a goal and assist to lead Ducks past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Sonny Milano, Zach Aston-Reese, Derek Grant and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks. They opened a four-game trip by winning for just the second time in the last 15 contests.

Travis Sanheim, Ronnie Attard and Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers.

The game pitted a pair of teams near the bottom of their conference standings.

The Flyers entered 14th of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference with 57 pointsm while the Ducks were 12th of 16 clubs in the West.

Jamie Drysdale added a pair of assists for the Ducks.

Zegras assisted on Terry’s go-ahead tally with 8:22 remaining with a beautiful pass from behind the net after deking from his forehand to his backhand. Terry took the feed and shot high over Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart’s glove for his team-leading 32nd goal and 58th point.

Grant provided Anaheim with a two-goal cushion by redirecting Andrej Sustr’s long pass into the net from close range with 5:27 to play.

The Ducks came back from a 2-0 deficit with a dominant second period in which they netted the only three goals of the period.

Milano followed a rebound from close range 3:06 into the second, Aston-Reese’s deflection of Adam Henrique’s shot from long range got past Hart to tie it at 2 just 1:32 later and Zegras put the Ducks in front with hard slap shot from near the side boards with 5:47 left in the period.

The Flyers scored the only two goals in the first, with Sanheim’s wrister just 1:39 into the contest putting the club on the board and Attard netting his first career goal from long range just 1:11 later.

HONORING LOU

The Flyers honored longtime PA announcer Lou Nolan during a pregame ceremony. Nolan has been the club’s PA announcer for 50 years, and the Flyers all wore the No. 50 during pregame warmups and had on a No. 50 patch on their game jerseys.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) was out of the lineup for the second straight game following his retirement announcement on Tuesday. Anaheim’s captain is on the road trip with the club.

Flyers: LW Joel Farabee missed the game with the flu.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Carolina on Sunday night

Flyers: At Washington on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press