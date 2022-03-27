Meier’s hat trick propels San Jose past Anaheim 4-1 View Photo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier had a hat trick, Marc-Edouard Vlasic added a goal, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Saturday night.

James Reimer had 27 saves for San Jose, which sent Anaheim to its ninth straight loss.

“Timo’s skating well, and when he shoots the puck like he is … it’s nice to see him get rewarded. He has had a great season and he’s not stopping,” Sharks head coach Bob Boughner said.

Meier raised his goal total to 30, matching a career high, as the Sharks won for the third time in four games after losing 18 of their previous 24.

“I’m not a big numbers guy. My goals are with the team,” Meier said.

“It’s always nice when you score goals. Obviously, I love scoring goals, that’s no secret. But for me, the main focus is to win games, so I never really focus on numbers.”

Gerry Mayhew scored for Anaheim. Ducks rookie goalie Lukas Dostal turned back 19 shots in his fourth career appearance and third start.

Vlasic scored from high in the slot, firing a shot past Dostal.

“It’s nice when you don’t have to chase the game,” Vlasic said. “Normally when you score first you have a better percentage of winning the game.”

Meier scored less than two minutes into the second period to give San Jose a 2-0 lead. His second goal came on a power play just under four minutes into the third to extend a 2-1 lead.

The Ducks trailed 2-0 when Mayhew scored over a minute into the third period. His seventh goal was unassisted.

“We needed to score in the first 10 (minutes of the game),” Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins said. “All we had to do was bang one.

“I know James Reimer very well, I coached him when he first turned pro, and he was on tonight.”

Ducks F Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup Saturday after missing nine games with a lower body injury. He was playing his 82nd career game against San Jose. … G Anthony Stolarz (illness) is day to day. … Anaheim had a five-game winning streak against San Jose entering Saturday’s game. … The Ducks have lost 16 of 20 since Jan. 21. They’re 4-13-3 during that stretch.

Sharks F Logan Couture (upper body) is day to day, head coach Bob Boughner said Saturday. The Sharks captain may practice Monday and will likely play Wednesday against Arizona, Boughner said. … Rookie Scott Reedy’s assist on Vlasic’s goal was the 22-year-old’s first in 18 career games. … Reimer took a shot to his mask in the second period, but stayed in the game. … Vlasic’s third goal of the season was his second in three games. … Sharks F Tomas Hertl had two assists, raising his career total to 200. … Meier extended his point streak to four games.

Ducks: Host Dallas on Tuesday.

Sharks: Open a two-game trip Wednesday in Arizona.

