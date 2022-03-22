MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche beat Oilers 3-2 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

MacKinnon, who also had an assist, came into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Cale Makar. He fed MacKinnon, who beat Mike Smith for his 22nd goal of the season.

“I kind of got tangled up with (Connor) McDavid, then the puck was loose and two guys go for it,” MacKinnon said. “Cale makes an unreal play, stuff Cale always does. Great sauce to me and I managed to score.”

Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Makar finished with two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots in the fourth straight win for the Avalanche.

Colorado was 2 for 5 on the power play and killed off both penalties.

“Power play was outstanding and the penalty kill was good,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “That’s the difference in the hockey game for me.”

Edmonton, which is four points ahead of Dallas for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, had won five in a row.

“I thought we were dialed in and I was pleased with the way we competed,” coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I don’t think we gave up a 5-on-5 goal tonight, and the first two goals that went in went off people’s bodies. Those things happen in hockey. We’re right there against the team that’s leading the NHL in points and in a tough building. Happy that we got to a point.”

Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist, and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Smith made 28 saves.

Rantanen gave Colorado the lead in the first period and answered Yamamoto’s tying goal — his 16th of the season — early in the second with his 31st to tie his career high set during the 2019-20 campaign.

Yamamoto helped Edmonton tie it again when he pounced on a turnover and fed Kane, who was all alone in front of the Avalanche net. He beat Kuemper for his 13th of the season at 9:01 of the second.

MINOR MOVES

Colorado and Edmonton made deadline deals Monday but neither team made a big splash. The Avalanche acquired forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Andre Cogliano from Montreal and San Jose, respectively, for draft picks and prospects. The moves add depth to the third and fourth lines.

Bednar said Cogliano will join the team on Tuesday but Lehkonen is dealing with immigration issues and would be in town in the next few days.

The Oilers also made two separate trades, getting defenseman Brett Kulak from the Canadiens for William Lagesson and two later-round draft picks, and fourth-line center Derick Brassard from Philadelphia.

“With Kulak coming in, we’re excited to have him; he’s had a very good year,” Woodcroft said. “Derick Brassard is someone with a lot of playoff experience.”

All four players were scratches Monday night.

NOTES: Avalanche C Nazem Kadri got his 500th career point. … Colorado C Nico Sturm and D Josh Manson, acquired in separate deals last week, made their home debuts Monday night. … McDavid extended his point streak to six games with an assist. … Avalanche D Ryan Murray left in the first period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. Kurtis MacDermid moved from left wing to defense. Bednar said Murray could miss a few games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press