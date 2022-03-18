Clear
John Klingberg scores late in regulation and OT for Stars

By AP News
Dallas Stars' John Klingberg, right, celebrates his winning goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) as Stars' Tyler Seguin and Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen look on during overtime NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — John Klingberg scored late in regulation and overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Klingberg tied it with 4:46 left in regulation and ended it with 10 seconds to go in the five-minute overtime.

“It was just a huge goal,” Klingberg said. “We had to step up more but that’s from the whole D-core.”

Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots.

“This year our goalie’s making saves and we’re getting huge goals,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said. “That game could’ve been 3-0 five minutes in. Jake was fantastic.”

Radek Faksa and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, with Faska ending a four-month goal drought.

“I had loads of chances before, but when you haven’t scored in so long, you’re not really comfortable with it,” Faksa said. “It felt like forever. Hopefully I’ll never have that long without a goal again.”

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Corey Schueneman countered for Montreal. Jake Allen made 31 saves.

UP NEXT

Stars: At New York Islanders on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

