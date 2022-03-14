Pierre Luc-Dubois scores in OT, Jets beat Blues 4-3 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre Luc-Dubois scored in overtime and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

The Jets broke a two-game losing streak and have won 10 of their last 12 games in St. Louis. The Blues have lost five of seven.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored 1:03 seconds apart in the third period to give the Jets a 3-2 lead Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 4-17-2 when trailing after two periods.

David Perron, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis.

Schenn scored from his knees off a pass from Jordan Kyrou with 2:11 left in regulation to it to overtime.

Connor blasted a shot past Jordan Binnington for his team-best 37th goal of the season with 12:27 left in regulation for a 3-2 lead. Scheifele scored his 22nd of just over a minute earlier.

Hellebuyck had given up four goals or more in each of his last six games. He improved to 20-21-9 in his NHL-leading 50th start of the season.

Binnington made 33 saves.

Tarasenko broke an eight-game scoreless skid by whipping a shot past Hellebuyck with 27 seconds left in the second period to put the Blues up 2-1.

Tarasenko, who also added an assist, reached the 20-goal mark for the seventh

The Jets are in the middle of a stretch of seven games in 12 days.

CLOSE CALLS

The Jets have played 32 road games — 24 have been decided by one goal or less. They are 12-12-8 away from home. CHANGE FOR THE BETTER

Winnipeg has scored at least one power play goal in 19 of the last 32 games since Dave Lowry took over as interim coach in mid-December.

INJURY UPDATE

Blues C Robert Thomas missed the game with an illness. He tied a career high with four points in a 7-4 win over Nashville on Saturday.

St. Louis LW Pavel Buchnevich missed his third successive game due to a concussion.

Blues C Oskar Sundqvist returned to the lineup after sitting out three contests with a lower body injury,

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.

Blues: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press