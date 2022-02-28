Reedy, Gadjovich, Dzingel get 1sts as Sharks beat Kraken 3-1 View Photo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy and Jonah Gadjovich each scored his first NHL goal, Ryan Dzingel got his first with San Jose, and the Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 Sunday night.

San Jose goalie James Reimer had 39 saves, including 17 in the first period, when the Kraken outshot the Sharks 18-4.

San Jose beat expansion Seattle for the first time in three tries.

“We found a way.” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “I don’t think it was our best performance by any means. But, at this time of year, to get two points and find a way, that’s the biggest thing.”

Morgan Geekie scored for the Kraken, which lost its seventh straight. Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves.

Reedy’s first NHL goal at 7:15 of the second period broke a 1-1 tie. He started the day with San Jose’s AHL affiliate, the Barracuda, and was playing in his sixth career NHL game. Reedy got the puck at the top of the circle off a faceoff and fired a shot past Grubauer.

“It’s an emotional moment for me, just thinking about everything that went into it and getting to this point,” Reedy said. “In this building, too, in front of all the fans. And my family is watching back home. It’s actually my mom’s birthday, so (it’s a) little birthday present for her. Special moment.”

Gadjovich got his first, on the power play, with 5:23 left in the third to push the Sharks’ lead to 3-1.

Dzingel’s goal with 2:41 left in the first was his first since being claimed off waivers last week from Toronto. He scored four goals in 29 games for Arizona before being traded to the Maple Leafs.

Geekie tied it 9 seconds later on a backhander for his fourth goal. It snapped a 20-game scoreless streak going back to Dec. 11.

“It definitely weighs on you for sure,” Geekie said. “I think I’ve kind of established myself as far as growing my game and turning into a 200-foot player. If I can continue to play both ends of the rink, and the chances keep coming, I think it’s going to keep going the way it’s going.”

The Sharks were 0 for 3 on power plays, all in the third period.

“We did what we had to do in the first period, that’s the kind of start you have to have when a team’s on a back-to-back, we did everything other than come out of the first period with a lead,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “You’re not going to be as dominant three periods in a row as we were in the first period but even taking out the six minutes of penalty killing time in the third period, we didn’t generate as much as we wanted to, but we were still going.”

FERRARO UNDERGOES SURGERY

Sharks defensemen Mario Ferrero underwent surgery Sunday to repair a fracture in his lower left fibula at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose, the team said. The typical recovery time for this injury is six to eight weeks.

CHALLENGE

Seattle’s Calle Jarnkrok scored at 4:04 of the second period but it was overturned after officials called Marcus Johansson for interfering with Reimer.

NOTES: Geekie has had a point in three games against San Jose this season (one goal, two assists). … The Kraken have lost 10 of their last 12 games. … San Jose placed forward Rudolfs Balcers on injured reserve. … Reedy and Gadjovich became the seventh and eight San Jose players to record their first career goal this season, tying a franchise record set in 1992-93.

