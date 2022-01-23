Foligno’s goal sends Wild to 4-3 OT win against Blackhawks View Photo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored with 37.9 seconds left in overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Minnesota twice trailed in the third period but got goals from Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to force overtime and, eventually, sweep the back-to-back with the Blackhawks after a 5-1 win in Chicago a night earlier.

Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild, and Kaapo Kahknonen made 33 saves.

Minnesota has points in six straight games and hasn’t lost in regulation since hosting the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1. The Wild have swept three of their seven back-to-backs this season.

Henrik Borgstrom scored twice and Alex DeBrincat added his 24th goal of the season for the Blackhawks. Kevin Lankinen stopped 40 shots for Chicago, which led 2-0 and 3-2 in the third.

Kaprizov’s 17th goal tied the game midway through the third but Borgstrom countered with his second goal of the game 1:18 later. Fiala answered for Minnesota again with his 10th of the season.

Borgstrom’s first goal came 9:51 into the game when he made a deft deflection on a point shot from Erik Gustafsson.

DeBrincat, who was named to his first All-Star game this season and entered the day fifth in the league in goals, scored on a power-play. Seth Jones received a pass at the blue line and skated right down the middle before passing wide to DeBrincat for an quick one-timer.

The Blackhawks were 0 for 3 on the power play a night earlier.

Eriksson Ek, playing his second game after missing five due to an upper-body injury, scored his 12th goal of the season on the power play with 30 seconds left in the first period.

Blackhawks: At Colorado on Monday.

Wild: Host Montreal on Monday.

