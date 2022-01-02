Maple Leafs rout Senators 6-0 at empty Scotiabank Arena View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored on the same first-period penalty kill for their first goals of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Saturday night at fan-less Scotiabank Arena.

The Maple Leafs and Senators returned to action for the first time since the NHL’s expanded schedule pause over the holidays.

The game was played without fans after the Ontario government announced Thursday that attendance at indoor events, including arenas, would be capped at 1,000 spectators or 50%, whichever is smaller, because of COVID-19.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, subsequently said it would operate without sold tickets for games, save for league and team requirements, for the next three weeks.

Jack Campbell made 23 saves for Toronto for his fourth shutout of the season and eighth overall.

Mikheyev added another goal in the the third period, William Nylander also scored twice, and T.J. Brodie had a goal and two assists. Alexander Kerfoot had three assists.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares played in his 900th regular-season game, and 231st with Toronto since signing in unrestricted free agency in July 2018.

Matt Murray stopped 34 shots for undermanned Ottawa. The Senators have six players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Seattle on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Edmonton on Wednesday night.