Golden Knights rally for 5-4 win, end Stars’ 7-game run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had two goals and Max Pacioretty scored the winner as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Vegas won its third in a row while bringing an abrupt end to Dallas’ seven-game win streak.

Trailing by two goals in the third period, the Golden Knights used three unanswered goals and scored at least five times for the fourth time in six games.

Trailing the Stars 4-2, Michael Amadio made it a one-goal game with his second of the season, and Stone told his teammates on the bench that was the break they needed, and it was time to feed off that momentum.

“I just looked at the boys and kind of had that feeling that we were going to find a way to get it done,” said Stone, who soon after punched home his second of the night to tie the game.

Pacioretty then netted the go-ahead goal with a little more than four minutes left, extending his point streak to six games since returning from the injured list. It was his fifth goal in four games.

“That’s just an example of why he is our captain in taking charge out there,” Pacioretty said of Stone. “Obviously, the second goal by him is really what gives us life and gives us the opportunity to win a game.”

Jonathan Marchessault, playing in his 300th game as a Golden Knight, also scored.

Vegas starting goaltender Robin Lehner made seven saves before being pulled in the second period after allowing three goals. Laurent Brossoit stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s part of the job,” Brossoit said. “Over my career, I’ve gotten used to doing so, I like to get into the game no matter what the circumstance is, so it’s always fun to go in and end up getting the win.”

Joe Pavelski scored twice, and Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin added goals for the Stars.

Braden Holtby, making his first appearance at T-Mobile Arena since winning the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018, made 40 saves. Holtby has never won a regular-season game in Las Vegas.

“It’s one of those games that they deserved to win,” Holtby said. “For us, a bounce here and a couple of goals, it’s not like it’s a panic. It’s a good team over there. You play teams like that, you come back the next time you play them, do your homework, and be sharper.”

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead just before the end of the Stars’ first power-play opportunity. But Stone tied the game just 19 seconds into the second period, his first against a goalie since Game 5 of the second round of the playoffs last season.

The Stars took advantage of another power-play opportunity when Seguin used his quick reflexes in front of the net to clean up a rebound and beat Lehner to the inside of his left pad, making it 2-1. Pavelski notched the 402nd goal of his career with another power-play score for Dallas. He tipped home John Klingberg’s shot, pushing Dallas’ lead to two goals and bringing an end to Lehner’s night.

But the Golden Knights weren’t going away that easily. Pietrangelo found the same path he used to feed Stone, to feed Marchessault, who was able to beat Holtby just before the end of the second.

Pavelski scored his second of the game midway through the third when he skated into the zone to retrieve a dump pass from Roope Hintz, faked a slap shot, and beat Brossoit on the short side over his shoulder to double Dallas’ lead.

NOTES: Stone’s assist on Pacioretty’s goal was his 100th as a Golden Knight. … Dallas, which has the NHL’s second-best power-play percentage (29.7%) was 3 for 3 with a man advantage. … Vegas’ power-play woes continued, as it failed on its three opportunities. The Golden Knights’ 8.8% power-play conversion at home is second-worst in the NHL.

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press