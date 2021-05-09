Partly sunny
Tim Stutzle has first NHL hat trick, Senators beat Jets 4-2

By AP News
Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustafsson (32) saves a shot from Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) as Senators' Colin White (36) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Rookie Tim Stutzle had his first NHL hat trick to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Saturday night for their third consecutive victory.

Connor Brown scored and added two assists, Shane Pinto also had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves. The Senators improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 games.

Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots. The Jets have lost six in a row on home ice.

Stutzle gave Ottawa a 3-1 lead at 5:11 of the third with his second goal of the night, beating the off-balance Hellebuyck from the faceoff circle. He completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal with seven seconds remaining.

The Jets were coming off a 4-0 playoff-clinching victory over the Calgary Flames that snapped a seven-game skid.

UP NEXT:

Senators: At Calgary on Sunday night.

Jets: Host Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday nights.

