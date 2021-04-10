Stars, on rookie Jason Robertson’s 2 goals, top Panthers 4-1 View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game, and Jamie Benn scored his third power-play goal in the last six games Saturday to lead the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Joel L’Esperance joined Robertson scoring in the first two minutes and Anton Khudobin made 20 saves for the Stars, who won for the fourth time in their last six games. Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski had two assists each.

Robertson’s 11 goals tie him for second place among NHL rookies, including seven in the last 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal with 1.5 seconds to play in the second period for the Panthers, who lost their third straight game to match a season high. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 16 shots in a rare loss to the Stars — he has a career record of 15-2-1 against Dallas.

Robertson scored on a top-shelf wrist shot one minute in. Forty-nine seconds later, L’Esperance tipped a centering pass from Justin Dowling on the rush.

Benn settled a Pavelski pass from behind the net off his right skate in front of the net to give the Stars a 3-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period.

Barkov stuffed in his own rebound amid a scrum around the Dallas crease. Robertson answered 1:21 into the third period with an unassisted goal in transition through traffic that sailed past Bobrovsky’s glove.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Finish the two-game series at Dallas on Tuesday night.

Stars: Complete a back-to-back Sunday night at Nashville. They’re 1-3-3 in back-to-back finales.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports