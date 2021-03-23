Avalanche win 7th straight, rout Coyotes 5-1 View Photo

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored his 18th goal of the season and the Colorado Avalanche won their seventh game in a row by beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Monday night.

Philipp Grubauer, playing in his 200th NHL game, stopped 31 shots for Colorado. In net throughout the winning streak, Grubauer set a career high with his 19th victory of the season.

Joonas Donskoi scored two late goals, including an empty-netter. Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Avalanche.

Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored late in the third period, his first goal of the season.

Bellemare opened the scoring for Colorado, taking a feed in front from Matt Calvert behind the net to beat goalie Antii Raanta high at 14:22 of the first period.

Just 68 seconds later, Rantanen scored from the left side for a two-goal lead. Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog assisted. Rantanen leads all NHL players with 10 goals in March.

Kadri scored his 10th of the season midway through the second period — dominated by Colorado — to make it 3-0.

The Avalanche outshot the Coyotes 21-9 in the period and only some strong work by Raanta kept Arizona within range.

Arizona finally got on the board with Ekman-Larsson’s power-play goal with 3:41 left.

Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson exited after two periods with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Tuesday night in Arizona.

___

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press