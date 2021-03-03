Canadiens beat Senators 3-1 to give new coach 1st NHL win View Photo

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 26 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Tuesday night to give rookie coach Dominique Ducharme his first NHL victory.

Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist. Tyler Toffoli scored into an empty net for Montreal (10-6-5), which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Artem Zub scored for last-place Ottawa (8-16-1), which had won four of five. Joey Daccord stopped 30 shots in his second NHL start for the Senators, who fell to 3-2-0 against the Canadiens this season following Monday’s 5-1 victory over Calgary.

Ottawa winger Drake Batherson’s six-game goal streak, which tied a franchise record, came to an end.

The Canadiens entered on an 0-2-3 skid and had just one victory over their last eight games (1-4-3). Ducharme replaced the fired Claude Julien last week in the wake of consecutive shootout and overtime losses to the Senators in Ottawa.

Montreal blew a 3-1 lead before dropping a 6-3 decision to the Winnipeg Jets in Ducharme’s NHL head coaching debut Thursday, then lost 2-1 in overtime on the road in Saturday’s rematch.

Price entered 5-4-3 with an .888 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average this season. Over his previous six starts, the former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner was 1-4-1 with an .870 save percentage.

Senators winger Austin Watson hit the post seven minutes into the third on his team’s best chance to get the equalizer.

NOTES: Petry’s seven goals lead NHL defensemen. … The Canadiens were minus top-six winger Josh Anderson (lower-body injury) for the second straight game. … The Senators gave starting goalie Matt Murray the night off. Filip Gustavsson dressed as Daccord’s backup. … Ottawa center Derek Stepan, hurt in last Tuesday’s victory over Montreal, has a shoulder injury that requires season-ending surgery.

Senators: Travel to Calgary for a two-game set on Thursday and Sunday.

Canadiens: Host the Winnipeg Jets for two games on Thursday and Saturday.

