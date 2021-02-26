Clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jets spoil Dominique Ducharme’s debut as Montreal’s coach

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jets spoil Dominique Ducharme’s debut as Montreal’s coach

Photo Icon View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled Dominique Ducharme’s debut as Montreal’s coach, beating the Canadiens 6-3 on Thursday night to open a two-game series.

Nate Thompson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

The Jets have won three in a row to improve to 12-6-1.

Joel Armia scored twice for the Canadiens, and Tomas Tatar added a goal.

Montreal fired coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller on Wednesday, promoting Ducharme to interim head coach. The Canadiens have lost four straight to fall to 9-6-4.

The teams will meet again Saturday night.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 