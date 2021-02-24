Kapanen, Guentzel push Penguins to 3-2 OT win over Capitals View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

The Penguins won for the fourth time in five games against the Capitals this season, including two in overtime and one in a shootout. They also won for the eighth time this season after entering the third period tied or trailing.

Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season.

Conor Sheary and Richard Panik scored for Washington, which only led for 22 seconds all night. Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves.

It was Sheary’s third goal in five games and No. 5 on the season.

After a scoreless third period, the Penguins scored on their only shot of overtime. After a Washington attack, Teddy Blueger and Kapanen got loose for a 2-on-1 break. Blueger fed the puck left to Kapanen, who rifled the winning goal past Vanecek’s stick side.

Washington turned a 1-0 deficit into a brief 2-1 lead with a pair of even-strength goals in the second period.

But the Penguins erased their deficit lead only seconds after the Capitals went in front, with Guentzel using the shaft of his stick on a redirect at 13:40. It was Guentzel’s sixth of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Penguins forward Jason Zucker had to be helped off the ice midway through the third period after he took an awkward tumble into the boards in front of Pittsburgh’s bench.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again in Washington on Thursday night. After Thursday, the division rivals won’t meet again until two more games in D.C. on April 29 and May 1.

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press