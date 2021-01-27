Snow
Winnipeg rallies from 2-goal deficit, beats Edmonton 6-4

By AP News
Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Andrew Copp added two goals, including one into an empty net, and had two assists. Adam Lowry scored and set up two others for Winnipeg (5-2-0). Paul Stastny, with a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Perreault completed the scoring for the Jets, who got 22 saves from Connor Hellebuyck.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist. Leon Draisaitl and Adam Larsson also scored for Edmonton (3-5-0). Mikko Koskinen made 27 saves, and Darnell Nurse added three assists.

Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice was behind the bench for the 1,607th regular-season game of his NHL career, tying him with Al Arbour for fourth on the all-time list.

NOTES: The Oilers were playing the finale of a four-game road trip through Toronto and Winnipeg. … Winnipeg was playing its sixth game in nine nights.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in first game of a two-game set.

Jets: Have three days off before resuming a seven-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

