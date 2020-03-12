Kyle Connor scores twice in 3rd period, Jets beat Oilers 4-2 View Photo

EDMONTON, Alberta — Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets. They have won four in a row to move into a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Tyler Ennis and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers. They have lost two straight.

Connor made it 3-2 29 seconds into the third, going in alone for his 37th goal of the season and 200th career NHL point. He added No. 38 into an empty net.

Notes: Jets head coach Paul Maurice became the fifth NHL coach to reach 1,600th NHL games, joining Scotty Bowman (2,141), Joel Quenneville (1,705), Barry Trotz (1,673), and Al Arbour (1,607). … The Jets are 11-5-1 in their past 17 games.

UP NEXT:

Jets: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Oilers: Host New York Islanders on Friday night.